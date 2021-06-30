FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of items at its recent meeting.
Directors authorized opening the 2021-22 coaching positions for head and assistant varsity baseball, softball and junior high softball.
The board accepted the resignation of assistant varsity wrestling Coach David Campbell and approved advertising the vacancy. In his letter to the board, Campbell said he intends to remain a volunteer coach with the program so that he can support and mentor the young athletes but believes the district should search for a candidate who has a skill set for teaching wrestling and instructing proper techniques.
The board entered into an agreement with several licensed nurses to serve as independent contractors during summer school programs that operate Monday through Thursday through Aug. 20. They will be paid a rate of $35 per hour. Directors approved Hope Guthoff, Kelly Hoover, Jessica Karlheim, Liz Bacher Lechner, Tara Martin and Tiffany Walstrom.
Directors approved a contract for substitute on-site nursing services with BAYADA Home Health Care Inc., State College. The contract will be in effect from June 14 through June 30, 2022 at a rate of $45 per hour.
The resignation of Instructor Lari Gallaher was accepted by the board. Directors also authorized advertising for a mathematics teacher.
The board renewed a contact with the Fanellli Willett Law Offices, Duncansville, to serve as the district’s solicitor. Solicitor services will be at a rate of $135 per hour and $165 per hour for specialized services.