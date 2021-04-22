FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
Directors accepted resignations from varsity girl’s basketball’s head Coach Elizabeth Campbell and assistant Coach James Campbell. Both vacancies will be advertised.
The board approved opening the position of junior girl’s basketball coach and assistant coach positions.
Director Theo Sinclair said during a recent exit conference with coaches they noted they believe currently the junior high and varsity girl’s basketball programs are not cohesive and they hope future program lead choices would work to make both programs consistent.
Directors gave Superintendent Edward DiSabato permission to review and analyze professional and support staffing, student enrollment and curriculum to allow him to make a recommendation to the board regarding staffing and curriculum needed for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved the district participating in the Altoona Area School District’s Education Leading to Employment and Career Training grant program program and to authorize Altoona School District to implement and conduct activities associated with the program necessary to allow Glendale students to participate.
Directors approved the district’s summer school and credit recovery for the jr./sr. high school students, summer school and enrichment program for elementary school students and kindercamp for incoming kindergarten students.
The board approved a proposal from Hugill Sanitation, LaJose, to provide trash hauling at a cost of $970 per month during the school year and $330 per month during summer. There will be additional fees for substantial loads or additional pickups.
Directors authorized a three-month lease of a car for the student driver education program from Courtesy Motors, Altoona. The fee will be $500 per month for the months of June, July and August.
The board recognized Dylan Ammerman, grade 11, as the senior high student of the month and Brielle McMillen, grade 7, as the junior high student of the month. It also recognized senior Luke Spencer for being named the outstanding student of the year at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.