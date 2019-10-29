Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of Oct. 28.
Shaw identified the fugitive as Kenneth Matthews, 41, of Clearfield Glen Richey Highway, Glen Richey.
Shaw stated that Matthews is wanted in two separate cases for failure to appear at Sentencing Court held on May 21, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Feb. 15, Clearfield Borough Police filed a criminal complaint charging Matthews with possession of a controlled substance, M; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M.
An affidavit of probable cause filed by police states that on Feb. 6, officers made contact with an individual, later identified as Matthews, who was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon making contact with Matthews, he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. At that time, officers noticed a clear pipe within the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed controlled substances.
In a separate case, Clearfield Borough Police filed a criminal complaint charging Matthews with terroristic threats, M1; stalking, M1; and harassment, M3 due to an incident that occurred on Feb. 10.
On Feb. 21, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On May 21, Matthews failed to appear for Sentencing Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Matthews’ location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”