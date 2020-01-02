GLEN CAMPBELL — A Glen Campbell Borough man has been charged with homicide stemming from a shooting that occurred on New Year’s Day.
Glen Campbell is located about four miles from the Clearfield County line at Burnside Township.
On Jan. 1, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a Glen Campbell Borough residence for a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, it was determined that Matthew Bartlebaugh, 25, had allegedly shot and killed Jerald Bartlebaugh, 43.
Police did not disclose the relationship between the two men.
Matthew Bartlebaugh refused to exit the residence, resulting in activation of the SERT team. Following a brief standoff, Bartlebaugh surrendered without incident.
Bartlebaugh has been charged with one count of criminal homicide and will be arraigned before District Judge Guy Haberl at a later time.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.