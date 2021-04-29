GEORGE KRUPELAK III
George Krupelak III, 54, of Clearfield died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on March 16, 1967 in Clearfield, a son of the late George ‘Junnie’ Jr. and Mary E. (Hoover) Krupelak.
George was a 1985 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and had been employed by PennDOT as a snow plow operator and worked on the bridge crew. He enjoyed dirt track racing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club. He thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his daughters and grandsons.
He is survived by three daughters, Dakota Krupelak of Woodland, Brooke Krupelak of Clearfield, and Taylor Krupelak of Clearfield; three grandsons, Nicholas, Nikolai, and Hunter; his former wife, Holly Krupelak of Mineral Springs; his in-laws, Albert and Frances Woodling of Woodland; and a cousin whom he considered a brother, Norman ‘Doug’ Tibbens.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Brenda Libreatori officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
