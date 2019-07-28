GEARHARTVILLE — The monthly meeting of The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club was held on July 22 at 7 p.m. with 11 members present. Monthly expenses for June were approved for payment. June minutes were approved as read.
The summer rifle shoots continue with the next one scheduled for Aug. 20. All shoots start at 7 p.m.
Gun raffle tickets are still available by calling 342-0899.
Ultimate sub orders are due by Aug. 8 with a delivery date set for Aug. 20. Orders can be placed by calling 342-3038, 339-6931, 342-0899 or from any club member.
Thank you to everyone who supported the club fundraiser at Heritage Days. Listed below are the winners:
Baskets
1. Nathan Womer
2. Carol Pizzeli
3. Nancy Lewis
4. Bella Kleno
5. Donna Lawrence
6. Erica Evans
7. Desiree Hall
8. Jamie Beals
9. Dorothy Klinger
10. Lynn English
11. Rhonda Davis
12. Lorie Gray
Corn Hole Game –Rich Harris
50/50 –Barb Shinefelt
Scheduled events include: Food sale with Mike Sullivan – Sept 13; Mystery Dinner Theater – Oct. 12; Community Children’s Halloween Party – Oct. 24; Soup/Bake Sale –Nov. 5.
To rent the club for an event, call Dottie at 342-3038 for available dates and rates.