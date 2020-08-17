A local man is out of jail on bond after he allegedly entered a home and drank a Gatorade there while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Dawayne Clark Graham, 32, of Wooldand, was charged by Lawrence Township Police on Friday with burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors; and summary public drunkenness.
According to police, they received a report of a suspicious male without a shirt or shoes in the area of Carbon Mine Road. Upon investigation, police located Graham who was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine. Graham was found to have entered the home of a victim on Carbon Mine Road, entering the kitchen.
Police say Graham removed a Gatorade drink from the victim’s kitchen, drank the beverage, and was later thrown out of the residence by the victim before police were called to the scene. Graham was then taken into custody.
Graham was arraigned by District Judge James Glass on Saturday and remanded to Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. Graham was released from custody on Monday after posting bail through Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Wednesday at Centralized Court at the jail.