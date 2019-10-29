Fundraiser launched for fire victims

A fundraiser campaign has been launched to assist a local family with funeral expenses after a fire ripped through their 127 Jury Street home in Lawrence Township early Monday morning.
Ariel Erickson Montero, step-daughter of Mary Erickson, 51, who perished in the blaze, began a GoFundMe account in an effort to raise $15,000 to pay for funeral expenses for both Mary Erickson and a 7-year-old girl who also died.
Harry Erickson Jr., 30, who jumped from a window to escape the blaze, and a six-year-old girl were airlifted to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment.
“It isn’t looking good,” Ariel Montero said in a statement to The Progress on Tuesday regarding the health of the youngest child. “We may have to fund three funerals. We truly appreciate everyone at this time, as it feels so unreal.”
Ariel Montero said the 6-year-old, who is being treated at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, is her youngest sister and is on life support.
The cause of death for both victims has not yet been determined. Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder said autopsies were scheduled at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
State Police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti said the cause of the blaze that destroyed the single family dwelling was accidental and caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.
The family did not utilize smoke alarms. Damage is estimated to be $150,000, and the home was not insured.
To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rgk9ya-funeral-expenses. Donations can also be mailed to Ariel Montero, 1378 Arrow Way, Bear, DE 19701.