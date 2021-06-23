PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough is asking for full restitution from the people who vandalized Cold Stream Dam and Recreation Park recently.
At the recent borough meeting, Recreation Committee Chariman Harry Wood started his report on a somber note.
“This past week has been bad for Cold Stream,” said Wood.
The men’s and women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to a Rockiew-based state police report, “The actor(s) bent the frame posts of the stall and ripped the stall wall down.” The report puts down the stall damage at $450.
Another report shows more damage occurred over the course of last week. The red metal door partition, valued at $400, and light bulbs valued at $100, were listed.
A team was called in to rebuild the interior of the men’s room and repair the ladies room on Friday and Saturday, according to Wood. Repair costs were not immediately available.
The police have made one arrest, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom.
Solicitor Patrick Fanelli noted that the outcome is ultimately up to law enforcement, such as the police and prosecutors. However, the borough can communicate what it wants for restitution from the victim.
The investigation is ongoing, Walstrom noted.