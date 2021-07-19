PHILIPSBURG — Avid readers and party seekers can attend a planned beach party hosted by Friends of the Holt Memorial Library.
Scheduled for July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m., the party will be at Black Moshannon State Park. The event, which will be set up on the playground side of the beach, will offer a variety of free activities.
There will be refreshments, ring toss and more, according to President Andrew Pletcher. There will be a door prize and a chance to buy a raffle ticket for an autographed Terry Bradshaw jersey.
With their return to events, the Friends of the Library decided to purchase a year long liability policy. The organization previously had liability coverage. After not holding events for some time, they decided against keeping it, Pletcher stated.
Friends of the Holt Memorial Library hopes to spread awareness of their organization and give back to the community through the event, according to Pletcher.
“Over the years, a lot of the public has given us a lot of money, and a lot of them haven’t seen what that has been spent on,” said Pletcher at a recent Rush Township meeting. “We’re trying to give back to the community.”
Pletcher was at the meeting to thank the township for allowing a sign promoting the event to be posted on the building’s door and speak about the Friends of the Holt Memorial Library.
He has been focusing on social media and other activities to engage the public. The public should know what happens to donations, Pletcher stated.
“When I took over the Facebook page, most of our posts were to donate money,” Pletcher said. “There was never anything about what was this money going toward.”
Although the Holt Memorial Library is a branch of Centre County Library, donations through the Friends of the Holt Memorial Library are dedicated to the Philipsburg location, according to Pletcher.
Pletcher expressed excitement for the upcoming event. He hopes it will engage campers or other people roaming the park and perhaps draw people out to the area.