PITTSBURGH — A Frenchville woman pleaded guilty in federal court recently after officials discovered she operated a tax return preparation business and defrauded the Internal Revenue Service ouf of about $196,000.
Kathy Billotte, 59, of Frenchville is awaiting sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab scheduled Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Sentencing guidelines are not more than three years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000, or both. Billotte was released on $10,000 bond pending sentencing. She is represented by attorney Michael J. DeRiso of Pittsburgh.
She waived indictment and pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of filing of a false income tax return.
Billotte is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Carolyn J. Bloch on behalf of the federal government.
According to court filings, Billotte was allegedly a tax return preparer who operated her own business known as KB Tax Services. Documents state Billotte falsified annual income tax returns that she prepared for at least 15 people between 2013 and 2017. Those persons received tax refunds that they were not supposed to receive.
The total loss to the IRS relative to the 15 clients was $196,105.