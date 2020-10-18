The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program government-funded grants are making it possible for community organizations to provide free food to those in need.
Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers, through American Dairy Association North East, are working with USDA-approved vendor SYSCO, along with other community organization recipients – including the YMCA, Clearfield County, West Branch Jr./Sr. High School as well as others — to distribute approximately 33,000 pounds of food at a local drive-thru event.
There will be 1,680 food boxes, each containing about 30 pounds worth of food including one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat items. Each vehicle will receive one box, while supplies last.
The events will be held at the following locations:
- HOUTZDALE — St. Barbara’s Church, 76 Emory Ave., Houtzdale, Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m.
- CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Fairgrounds, 5315 Park St. Clearfield, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- ALLPORT — West Branch Jr./Sr. High School, Allport Cutoff, Allpor, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for this event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
Dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community.
Pennsylvania dairy farmers have tirelessly worked to feed community residents since the pandemic began. These farmers, thru ADANE and its partners, have distributed more than 800,000 gallons of milk via nearly 200 drive-thru and drop-off events throughout ADANE’s region since April.