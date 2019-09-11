CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project and the Children’s Aid Society are partnering to offer free child passenger safety seat checks Saturday, Sept. 14 to kick off Child Passenger Safety Week.
The event will be held at the Children’s Aid Society located at 1008 South Second St., Clearfield, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Certified child passenger seat technicians will be on site to help parents and caregivers ensure their car seat is properly installed. Participants are asked to have their car seat instructions and vehicle owner’s manual with them at the check. Technicians will also distribute literature on Pennsylvania’s child passenger safety law and securing children in the appropriate car seat.
Pennsylvania’s child passenger safety law mandates all children from birth to age four must be secured in a car seat anywhere in the vehicle. Children younger than two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until they outgrow the maximum weight and height limits designated by the manufacturer.
All children ages four years and older, but younger than eight years, must be secured in a seat belt and an appropriate booster seat anywhere in the vehicle. All the children eight years of age and older, but younger than 18, must be secured in a seatbelt anywhere in the vehicle.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly half of all car seats are installed incorrectly. NHTSA data also shows correctly installed car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddler.
For more information on child passenger safety, visit PennDOT.gov/Safety and www.pakidstravelsafe.org