CURWENSVILLE — The Edward Arthur Rafferty American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 632 of Grampian recently sponsored the 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Americanism essay contest.
Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School students in Jennifer Tubbs’s world cultures class were provided with the contest topic, “How Can We Address the Health and Well-Being of our Veterans, Military, and Their Families?”
The first place winner for 11th and 12th grade was Kyra Henry — she received a $25 award from the auxiliary unit for her essay. President Barbara McCracken said Henry’s essay was “outstanding.”
As the auxiliary’s first place winner, her essay was submitted to the next level of competition for Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties.
“The auxiliary was delighted to receive notice from the council’s Americanism chairperson that Kyra’s essay received first place in all three counties and was submitted to the Americanism sectional vice chairperson for judging in the next level of competition,” McCracken said.
Students were judged on class grade level, word requirements and content, English, originality, neatness and spelling. Each student was presented with an Appreciation of Patriotism certificate for their participation in the 2021 Essay Contest by the Auxiliary for their hard work and effort they put into their composition.
Marina Garrison and Ember Grimm tied for the auxiliary’s second place for their essays. They each received $20.
The third place winner was Cael Butler. He received $15 from the auxiliary.
Other participants were: Abby Pentz, Jessica Demkovitch, Andrew Freyer, Noah Brady, Trenten Hipps, Ty Terry, Zach Shaffer, Alyssa Bakaysa, Jonah Maines, Brianna Summers, Savanna Anderson, Keyona Harris, Alan Farley, Mason Conklin, Brennen Moore, Breanne Spencer, Gavin Joiner, Keisha Harris, Maddison Butler, Taylor Luzie, Mason Derrick, Thad Butler, Jacob Carfley, Dylan Harmic, Collin Jacobson, Mitchell Sutik, Jayson Rowles, Ryan Croyle, Hannah Bloom, Tyler Libby, Kierra Brown, Landon Swatsworth, Nick McKenrick, Desaray Cossar, Tenleigh Bumbarger, Grace Stewart, Ashley Haney, Rylee Wiggins, Natalie VonGunden, Joslynne Freyer, Josh Shaffer, Courtney Hummel, Kyleigh Dunn, Janessa Snyder, Sydnee Hoyt, Shelby Robison and Jordon Turner.
“The Auxiliary members would like to thank each of the students for participating in their Americanism Essay contest. The auxiliary is truly proud of the student’s outstanding essays and allowing the Grampian American Legion Auxiliary Unit 632 to show case the fine example they have shown with representing the youth of our area. A special thank you to their teacher Mrs. Jennifer Tubbs for allowing her students to participate in the Americanism Essay Contest and for allowing students to think outside the box and be made aware of the sacrifice our veterans, military and their families make each and every day allowing we the American people to live in a country that our freedom is protected by those who service,” McCracken said.