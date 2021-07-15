Police assistance to Clearfield County Probation at a residence on Wednesday evening at Rut Alley in Lawrence Township resulted in the arrest of four people on drug-related charges.
Lawrence Township Police responded at 4:08 p.m. to 12 Rut Alley to assist the probation department when they made contact with Amanda Price, 35, of Clearfield who was found outside the residence in a vehicle.
Price was found to have a controlled substance in plain view. Price was placed under arrest.
Contact was then made with Charles Gearhart, 50, of Clearfield who drove Price to the residence. He was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Gearhart was found to be on state parole with a dead ankle bracelet. He was taken into custody and provided to state parole and housed in a state prison.
The residence owners, Michael Gearhart, 34 and Amber Dunsmore, 26, both of Clearfield, were found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Consent to search was obtained, resulting in the location of a large amount of cystal methamphetamine, packaging material and a scale.
Michael Gearhart was housed in Clearfield County Jail on a probation violation. Both he and Dunsmore were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering welfare of children.
Charles Gearhart and Price were chargd with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All cases are pending preliminary hearings.