CURWENSVILLE — Local Curwensville Area High School class of 2018 graduate Matthew Carter has spent the last three years in Rhode Island, attending Johnson & Wales University to obtain his Bachelor’s degree as a chef.
As part of Carter’s continued education, he is hosting a pop-up restaurant fundraiser.
“I want to create this fundraiser to honor Coach (Andy) Evanko. All profits earned from my fundraiser will be put into the Coach Evanko Scholarship Fund.”
Evanko passed away in June 2019 after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS). He coached the Golden Tide from 2000 to 2018 and was recently selected to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The event will be held Saturday, June 26 at the Curwensville Civic Center from 1 to 8 p.m.
Dine in and take out meals are available.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and senior citizens.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and at local businesses — Curwensville Feed store, Lezzer Lumber, Gates Hardware, and McGary Chiropractic.
A Chinese Auction with some big prizes donated from local businesses and Wal-Mart will also be held.
The menu will consist of:
- Fresh chef salad with the choice of homemade balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
- Homemade pasta with a choice of seasoned grilled chicken and homemade Alfredo sauce; beef and pork Italian Bolognese red sauce. A limited quantity of gluten free pasta will be available
- Warm herb butter and cheese garlic bread
- Dessert options: cheesecake or fudge brownies.