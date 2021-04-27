CURWENSVILLE — A Curwensville council member was questioned about his statements regarding a former police department corporal who recently resigned.
At Monday’s meeting, during the public comment period, former department corporal Joe Witherite asked Councilman Dave Donahue why he said during a public meeting former patrol officer Mark Kelly was recently appointed the department’s sergeant because Witherite was inexperienced with police protocol and needed training.
Witherite asked Donahue if council had received his letter. Donahue said yes but noted he hadn’t had time to review the communication thoroughly.
A copy of the letter was provided to The Progress. In it, Witherite said during his 20-month tenure with Curwensville Borough Police Department, “There were no complaints against me by members of council, any member of the public, business owners or any state agency…To state that I was inexperienced with police protocol or in need of training could greatly affect any chance I would have in future police professions and is slander and defamation of character. I have attempted to leave Curwensville Borough Police Department silently and without issues, however if my name is going to be slandered then I will take action…”
He also noted he would not have accepted the promotion if he had known the position was temporary. Council President Sara Curulla told Witherite when he was promoted to officer-in-charge in August 2019, the motion made by former Councilwoman Rhonda Carfley said the appointment “is for the time being.”
In October 2019, Witherite was elevated to the position of corporal.
Witherite inquired of Donahue several times if he still believed he was inexperienced and needed training. Donahue said no because Witherite is no longer employed by the borough. “You are no longer an employee of the borough so my answer is no. You don’t need more training,” Donahue said.
Donahue also noted he had inquired with the borough’s solicitor who told him he did not believe the statements he made were slander or considered defamation.