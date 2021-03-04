RENOVO — State police have identified and charged the ‘active shooter’ who fired shots throughout the borough of Renovo Tuesday morning, causing police to issue a shelter in place advisory for residents.
Gene Eaton, 44, of Renovo, and formerly of Morrisdale, has been charged with discharge of a firearm into occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license, both felony 3 charges, and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Eaton was arraigned before District Judge Frank Mills who set bail at $350,000. Unable to post bail, Eaton was transported to the Clinton County Correctional Facility.
Tuesday’s incident began at about 7:50 a.m. when multiple state and local police responded to reports of a male firing a handgun in the street of Renovo.
Area residents were advised to shelter in place and schools were locked down.
At about 8:30 a.m. the actor was taken into custody and an “all clear” was sounded.
There were no injuries, police said.
State police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be forthcoming as the investigation develops.