A partnership between the Veterans of Foreign Wars and YMCA kicked off last week, offering an optimistic outlook for ‘Project Respect,’ according to Commander Greg Ireland of the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Last Wednesday, the YMCA set up a food distribution at the VFW in Clearfield. There were 74 distributions total, according to Ireland.
Veterans represent a large-sized group facing food insecurity. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are about twice as likely as the general population to face food insecurity.
A potential contributor is the time span required to receive retirement pay, noted Ireland.
“There are a lot of veterans that may not have served for 20 years in the military to receive a retirement pay,” Ireland explained. “They may not be that well off.”
The new efforts offer some sense of security, according to Ireland. With a secured access to food, veterans who may be struggling could focus on other expenditures, such as bills.
Clearfield County has a large supply of veterans, according to Ireland. Some have served in World War II, others in more recent conflicts, such as Iraq.
The number of those in need shocked YMCA Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis.
“There’s bases in this country that have military families that have an excess of 30% food insecurity, which to me is a travesty,” Curtis said.
Without a mobile unit, it can be difficult to meet the needs of the public, according to Curtis. The budding partnership involves setting up distribution sites in easily accessible areas.
The YMCA program is looking to hold more distributions in the future to help veterans.
“These guys are going to fight for their country. They’re coming back and struggling for food,” Curtis noted.