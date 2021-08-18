PHILIPSBURG — There will be a Fly-In/Drive-in Breakfast at Mid-State Airport KPSB on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Fly-ins are a great recreational activity for pilots. The natural area surrounding the airport makes the space particularly appealing for visitors.
“All of it was for recreation — pilots enjoying the surrounding park and woodlands, having breakfast and then flying home,” said organizer Mary Ann Williams.
The breakfast is a benefit for the Winburne Vol. Fire Co. The cost is $7.
Williams approached the fire company years ago knowing the organization has roots with the area.
“I approached them one year,” she stated, “and that’s how the relationship with the fire company and the airport started, just to raise money for them.”
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a light lunch from noon until the food runs out.
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and toast. The light lunch will have hamburgers, hotdogs, hot sausage, chips and soda. The fire company cooks the food.
While at the event, pilots or visitors can hike the nearby one mile Blueberry Trail or visit Black Moshannon State Park.
The airport has a long history. It was built in the 1930s as an emergency landing field and functioned under a different name, Black Moshannon Airport. When it opened in 1940, it was used by military and private planes.
Private pilots use the now named Mid-State Airport. The airport also operates as a forest fire attack base for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.