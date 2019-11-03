Flue fire damages Rush Township home

PHILIPSBURG — A Rush Township residence was damaged by a flue fire with extension into the wall of the home early Sunday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the Cory Miller residence on the 2600-block of Black Moshannon Road in Philipsburg, Rush Township.
Firefighters from Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police, Chester Hill Hose Co., Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdle Vol. Fire Co. and Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge were on scene for two hours, according to Philipsburg Fire Chief Jeff Harris.
Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene, and there were no injuries. About 30 firefighters fought the blaze that was caused by a cracked flue stemming from a fireplace. The home sustained smoke, fire and water damage, Harris said. A damage estimate was not available. The property was insured.