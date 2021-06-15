Last week’s heavy rains forced the hands of the Trinity United Methodist Church and Central Pennsylvania Community Action relative to the local food pantry.
The church’s leadership team and CPCA met Tuesday, June 8, to discuss the pantry’s future and came to a mutual agreement — Clearfield Ministerium’s Food Pantry that has called the church’s basement home for more than 10 years needed to find a new location.
The Rev. T.J. McCabe, church pastor, said the church’s basement location was never the ideal space for the pantry because it is not handicapped accessible and the pantry was running out of room to store its extra commodities.
“(Those at the meeting) mutually agreed that one to two years might be needed to find a new space and that was fine with all involved,” McCabe noted.
In an ironic twist, heavy rains came Wednesday, June 8, flooding the church’s basement with more than three inches of water. He said windows in the church’s alcove allowed the water to back up and then spill over the sills into the building’s basement.
“A ton of water came into the basement. It forced up some of the tiles and created mold,” McCabe said.
The room where the food pantry houses its freezers and refrigerators and shelves of food was heavily damaged, forcing the pantry to temporarily close.
“It’s going to take months to get this cleaned up and get the repairs made,” McCabe said. He said the church’s insurance will cover $25,000 in damages. The cleaning service bill came in at $15,000 and damages and repairs are still being assessed.
“We are still working on a list of damages and costs,” McCabe said.
Because the basement is no longer a safe location for the pantry, a new temporary location has been found at 1100 S. Second St., at the right rear corner of the building behind Family Dollar.
CPCA Director of Operations and Finance Michelle Stiner told The Progress distributions will begin there Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29. She said the food pantry holds distributions weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays.
In the interim, Stiner said they are working to clear out and dispose of the damaged food at Trinity, take an inventory of salvageable equipment and get things moved to the new location.
Stiner said the food pantry serves more than 600 families each month.
“It’s a tremendous amount of those in need,” she said.
She thanked pantry Manager Robin Clark and the volunteers who operate the pantry for all they do for the community.
Any eligible resident who is in need of emergency food before June 28 can call 814-765-1551 or 1-800-822-2610. Emergency food is available at CPCA’s office at 207 E. Cherry St., Clearfield. The food pantry’s telephone number is no longer in service, Stiner said, so clients should not call that number.
McCabe said the church will continue to support the food pantry. He said while it was housed at the church, the church paid for the utilities it used.
“We will still be supporting the food pantry. We are still connected with them. We want to keep that partnership going so that we can continue to serve the community.”
McCabe said the church’s coat closet and shoe closet ministries were also affected by the flooding, losing some shoes and books, however both were closed at the time of the incident.
“We are going to use this time for inventory. We are planning to reopen both so that we can serve the community before the school year starts.”