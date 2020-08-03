HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported five new coronavirus cases on Monday despite a decline in state totals on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported one case and Jefferson County reported no new cases.
Neighboring counties of Blair reported nine new cases, and Cambria reported seven.
Locally, the total number of cases in Clearfield and surrounding counties are listed below:
Blair — 233 cases and 3 deaths
Cambria – 274 cases and 3 deaths
Centre – 358 cases and 10 deaths
Clearfield — 141 cases and 0 deaths
Elk –45 cases and 2 deaths
Jefferson — 58 cases and 1 death
DOH on Monday confirmed there are 565 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 114,155. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 68 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 71 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 27 and August 2 is 152,627 with 6,165 positive cases. There were 17,494 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,209 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of zero new deaths reported.