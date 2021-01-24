COALPORT — Firefighters from three Clearfield County companies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 100-block of N. Hill Street on Friday evening.
Glendale Vol. Fire Co. Chief Adam Rydbom said firefighters were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. to the residence located in the Rosebud section of Beccaria Township near Coalport Borough. Upon arrival on scene, firefighters discovered a flue fire that had extended into the wall of the structure.
Rydbom said the fire was contained to a 5 by 8-foot area, and the blaze was knocked down quickly.
Firefighters were on the scene about an hour. The occupants were not displaced.
Assisting Glendale firefighters on scene were firefighters from Irvona Vol. Fire Co. and Madera Vol. Fire Co. Also assisting on scene were responders from Irvona EMS.