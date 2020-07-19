WINBURNE — A Friday afternoon fire destroyed a two-story residence and its contents on the 1700-block of Main Street in Winburne.
Around 40 firefighters from 10 companies battled the blaze.
State police Fire Marshal Russel D. Stewart of the Ridgway barracks investigated the blaze and determined the fire was accidental in nature. The cause of the fire was due to an overloaded electrical circuit and overheated wiring.
Stewart estimated the damage to be around $75,000. The structure was insured.
Assisting Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. on scene were emergency responders from Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., BJW Vol. Fire Co., Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., Karthaus Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. and Snow Shoe Vol. Fire Co.
Bellefonte Vol. Fire Co. was transferred to Morris Township fire hall.
Also assisting on scene was Moshannon Valley EMS and Mountain Top VFC EMS.
Mary Teats, 78, of Winburne was the owner of the home. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, Teats, who had an “extensive medical history” died at the home of a relative the next day, July 18.
“(Teats) did not die in the fire,” Shaffer-Snyder said. “Her death remains under investigation.” Teats’ obituary can be found on page A5.