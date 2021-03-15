CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board’s finance committee met Thursday prior to the monthly business meeting to begin preparations for building the proposed 2021-22 budget.
The preliminary spending plan is scheduled to be approved on Thursday, May 13 and adopted at a combined work session and business meeting of the board on Thursday, June 17.
In December, the board approved adopting the inflation index set by the state Department of Education of 4.4 percent. Superintendent Ron Matchock reported that percentage equates to just over 3.8 mills.
A mill brings in approximately $42,000. Directors can choose to adopt any amount of the index from $0 to the full 4.4 percent.
Matchock said he is likely going to recommend the board accept the full 4.4 percent index as part of its tentative budget approval and then directors can determine how much of an increase, if any, is needed to be adopted with the 2021-22 spending plan.
The audit of the district’s financial records found there was a deficit totaling $700,036 in the general fund.
“That is the largest deficit the district has ever had. We know where it came from,” Matchock said.
He said the district choose to use money from the general fund to purchase a former apartment building on Beech Street and demolish it to make way for the elementary school’s parking lot.
“We wouldn’t have done anything differently. That parking lot was an excellent decision all the way around. It has had ripple effects though in that we didn’t budget for the expense and it showed up as a deficit. The project was behind schedule or the deficit would have all been on the 2020-21 budget,” Matchock said.
Matchock also reviewed the proposed 2021 education funding. The district expects to receive $7,872,836 in state subsidies, slightly more than the $7,715,571 it received in the previous year.
Directors also reviewed projects to replace windows in the elementary stairwell at a cost of approximately $25,000 and textbooks, science kits and online resources for kindergarten through grade 6 science curriculum at a cost of $100,000 and a completely renewal of the math curriculum for kindergarten through grade 8 in 2022-23. Matchock told the board the district is working on obtaining a quote for the cost.