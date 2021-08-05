CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council has begun working on the 2022 spending plan.
At its recent meeting, council met to review next year’s proposed income to begin drafting the general fund’s financial plan.
Council’s finance and personnel committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley led the review. She said figuring out next year’s income is less challenging than determining the expenses.
“We are in pretty good shape with income,” she explained.
She said Secretary Terri Bracken provides details including an average of funds that have come in for the three previous years for each line item.
Currently council expects to have just over $1.1 million in its accounts next year. That figure includes 2022 projected income of $913,107, $100,000 in the borough’s reserve fund and $90,000 expected to be carried over from 2021.
Carfley said she was pleased with how well the meeting went and the information provided by Bracken made it easy for members to determine the amount of funds council will have to work with next year.
“Budget meetings will continue to be scheduled in the coming weeks. We expect to bring the proposed budget to council for approval at its October meeting. Plans are to adopt the spending plan in November,” she said.