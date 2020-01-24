OSCEOLA MILLS — Local firefighters hit it big when they were recently awarded a $476,000 grant to help with the purchase a new fire truck.
Columbia Fire Co. of Osceola Mills will be responding to emergencies by late summer or early fall with a 2020 Pierce Enforcer PUC Engine Rescue.
Firefighters were notified recently that a large portion of the truck’s $591,674 price tag will be funded with a $476,000 FEMA Assistance to Firefighting Grant.
The fire company met with Glick Fire Equipment Salesman Bob Lynn on Thursday to finalize the order, and Chief Gerald Barrett reviewed and signed the contract to make the order official.
“We got the grant on the first try,” said Lieutenant Trevor Harris, who announced the award on behalf of the fire company. He said the company is fortunate to have a grant writer.
Harris said one of the reasons why the company was successful was two of the company’s existing engines will be put out of service. That factor was one of the grant considerations.
“This will replace two trucks we have now that will be placed out of service,” Harris said.
One is a 1987 Pierce Lance engine rescue and the other is a 1972 Mack CS600, which is a “plain engine.” Grant guidelines state that neither truck can be sold to another fire department — they have to be sold to a private individual and not used for emergency services.
Harris said the remaining $115,674 will be paid for by the firefighters via a loan, which will be repaid through numerous fundraisers. The company’s biggest fundraiser is their annual July 4 festival, and their second largest is a winter gun raffle. Firefighters also serve fish dinners on Fridays during the Lenten season as well as smaller fundraisers like 50/50 chances, heating oil giveaways and boot drives.
The new apparatus will have seating for seven personnel, have a full complement of fire and rescue equipment, a full Holmatro 7-piece rescue tool setup with two hot reels, airbags and rescue struts. The rig will also carry a 9,000-pound portable winch and will have three receivers around the truck.
The engine will be outfitted with Whelen Emergency Lightining and12-volt LED scene lighting. It includes a 750-gallon water tank, a 1,500 GPM pump, a 450-horsepower Cummins motor, 7.5KW hydraulic generator, TAK 4 suspension and HAAS collision sensors.