DUBOIS — The Clearfield County Farm Bureau held a combined event Sunday at DuBois to take the place of its spring meeting and summer picnic.
Approximately 50 members gathered at the pavilion behind the Christ Lutheran Church for an ice cream social. The ice cream was scooped by 2021-22 dairy royalty — Dairy Princess Kyra Henry and Dairy Maid Tiana Crusan.
The welcome was given by President Bill Clouser.
Members discussed and then authorized revisions to the group’s bylaws. Clouser said the changes to the definition of the bureau’s purpose, members, classes and dues reflect changes made at the state Farm Bureau.
The group’s purpose will now be to promote, protect and represent business, economic, social and educational interests of Clearfield County farmers; to coordinate and assist in the advancement of interests within the PFB and the American Farm Bureau; and to develop agriculture generally.
Any person, corporation or partnership interested in supporting the purposes of the organization will now be eligible for membership. They will apply for membership to the county Farm Bureau in the county of their residence or the principal office of their business. Upon acceptance by the county Farm Bureau and the payment of the first year’s dues and execution of a membership agreement, the applicant will become a member of the county Farm Bureau and the PFB.
The classes of the organization will now be voting members, Friends of Farm Bureau and any class created by the PFB’s board of directors.
The dues for members will increase to $100 with $20 of that amount going to the PFB and AFB, Clouser said.
Clouser also announced CCFB members met recently with state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Clearfield/Elk and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria. Clouser said the meetings are held annually to review upcoming legislation that may be of interest to farmers and discuss suggested changes to current state laws.
“We had good meetings with both,” Clouser said.
PFB Director Joe Diamond congratulated the CFB for achieving the regular membership and the gain in membership goals.
He also reviewed why it is important for farmers to be a member of the CCFB. “There is value in getting involved. As this organization continues to grow and changes, members will have to be able to answer what is the value of its membership,” Diamond said.
He said there are perks including discounts but the main advantage is strength in numbers. “This organization is as strong as you make it. It is important for members to stay active especially with legislators and to stay involved.”
He presented awards to CCFB members Mike Kunsman and Frank Snyder for recruiting new members.
PFB County Women’s Committee Chairwoman Dawn Kunsman discussed the Farmer’s Care donations for local food pantries and reported on a project to create a cookbook.
She asked members to consider donating recipes to the effort. She said recipes can be sent to her via the CCFB’s Facebook page.
Henry spoke about June being Dairy Month and told about the Clearfield County Dairy Promotion Committee’s project to spread dairy cheer by visiting local businesses throughout June and randomly choosing shoppers to receive free dairy items. She also thanked those in attendance to thank dairy farmers for their hard work.