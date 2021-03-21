KARTHAUS — A Karthaus Township family is homeless after a porch fire extended into their ranch-style home and destroyed the structure and its contents on Sunday afternoon.
Karthaus Vol. Fire Co. Chief Michael McMonigle said Craig Moore, the owner of the home on the 34000-block of Frenchville Karthaus Highway, was in the basement when a passing motorist noticed the porch was on fire and called Clearfield County Emergency Services around 1:47 p.m.
According to McMonigle, the initial attack engine arrived on scene and confirmed a porch fire with extension into the residence and through the roof.
The fire started on the porch and spread to the double-wide home that included a full basement foundation. Moore, his wife and three children were unharmed, but two cats perished.
A damage estimate was not available, McMonigle said. The incident remains under investigation by Karthaus Vol. Fire Co. and the state police fire marshal, who is expected to be on scene today.
About 40 firefighters from Clearfield and Centre counties were on scene at least two hours. Karthaus VFC was assisted by firefighters from Snow Shoe, Pine Glen, Morris Township, Winburne, Grassflat, and LeContes Mills. Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene.
There were no injuries, McMonigle said.