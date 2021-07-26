AUSTIN — Visit Sinnemahoning State Park this weekend for a weekend of family fun. Wade into the wild world of crayfish, make a butterfly craft and watch a butterfly movie, or join park staff for a pontoon tour of the lake. All programs are free, family-friendly, and do not require pre-registration unless otherwise stated.
Crayfish Crazy will be held Saturday, July 31, from 3-4 p.m. Participants can splash into the wild world of crayfish and explore their freshwater habitat. The family program is free and all ages are welcome. Nets and containers are provided. All ages welcome. Parents will be asked to assist young children. Participants should dress to get wet. Water shoes are recommended. Participants should meet at 40 Maples Day Use Area.
A Butterfly Craft will be made Saturday, July 31, from 8-8:30 p.m. Play with colors as you create your own bright butterfly craft while learning about the parts of the butterfly. The craft is best for those age 10 and younger.
The Campground Movie, Butterfly and Moth, will be held Saturday, July 31, from 8:30-9 p.m. The movie is a family-friendly 30-minute nature video that explores the amazing world of butterflies and moths. Participants can watch their fascinating transformations throughout their lifecycle. Everyone is welcome. The movie will be shown at the campground’s Amphitheater.
Pontoon Boat Tours will be held Sunday, Aug. 1. There will be three tours starting at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon. Participants can join the park’s staff for a relaxing and informative one-hour tour of the lake to search the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles, and other wildlife. The program is free but donations are requested. All ages are welcome. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Participants should meet at the lake’s Day Use area.