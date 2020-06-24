EBENSBURG — A Fallentimber man who is awaiting trial in Clearfield County for his involvement in the alleged shooting of two dogs last year had a warrant issued for his arrest in Cambria County.
According to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office in Ebensburg, Joseph I. Brown, 24, of Fallentimber, failed to report to the probation office as scheduled. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday.
Brown is serving a sentence of 36 months of probation in Cambria County after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm prohibited, a first degree misdemeanor. Brown was sentenced in Cambria County Court on March 19.
Brown, William B. Cochran, 33, of Coalport and James Potts, 18, of Fallentimber, were accused of going to a home on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township on Sept. 5, 2019. The trio allegedly were involved in the shooting of two dogs after terrorizing a woman there by pointing a firearm at her. One of the dogs was euthanized as the result of the injuries.
Brown was charged with two counts of conspiracy-aggravated cruelty of animals-torture, felonies of the third degree; conspiracy-terroristic threats, misdemeanor of the first degree; conspiracy-simple assault, conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person and refrain from report, all of which are misdemeanor of the second degree.
Brown was incarcerated in Clearfield County charges in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail after it was lowered from $30,000, according to court documents. Brown has been out of jail since posting bail on Nov. 8, 2019.