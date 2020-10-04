HOUTZDALE — The Fall Used Book Sale will be held Saturday, Oct.17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hiller Family Memorial Library, 405 George St., Houtzdale.
Since the spring sale was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be numerous more books at this sale. Prices remain the same.
Paperback books will sell for 25 cents each or five for $1. Hardback books will be 50 cents each or three for $1. Children’s books will also be the same, “Fill a Bag for $1.” In addition on Sunday, adult books will be “Fill a Bag for $5.” As in the past, books will be categorized and organized for easy shopping.
The book sales are sponsored by The Friends of the Library. Due to the pandemic, face masks will be required.