Clearfield County’s recent electronics and household hazardous waste collection event was a rousing success.
Members of the county’s solid waste authority recently heard details. Director Jodi Brennan said 180 county residents registered for the event.
“It was a big success. All the appointments were booked before the event advertising went out,” she said.
Brennan said nearly 18,000 pounds of electronics and 3,000 pounds of hazardous waste were collected.
“What is interesting is that 62 percent of the electronics collected are old television sets,” she explained, referring to her crusade to get state legislation adopted that would enforce manufacturers to pay for costs associated with recycling old televisions.
Brennan said residents who wanted to dispose of items are encouraged to register as soon as possible for the fall event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. The event is held near the Clearfield County Jail on 21st Street, Clearfield.
Times available every five minutes. Appointments can be made by calling 866-815-0016 or visiting the website, www.ecsr.net, clicking on the Saturday events and scrolling to the Sept. 11 Clearfield County date to choose a time for curbside drop off.