Balloons of an assortment of colors floated through the air at the Clearfield County Fair’s Kids Day on Tuesday.
Kids received free admission on Tuesday until 11 a.m. The special admission day was sponsored by CNB Bank and in part by WOKW 102.9, Pepsi and WalMart Distribution Center. There were many events for the kids including fingerprinting by Clearfield Police Department, a kids pedal tractor pull competition, and a scavenger hunt.
A large crowd gathered beside the cattle barn. Cheers of “push” and “you can do it” could be heard as kids turned the pedals on “tractors” for the kids’ pedal tractor pull.
The five and under age category had many participants. Parker McCully took first place. Carson Checcio and Lindsey Monn placed second and third, respectively.
Dominic Mayersky took first place for the ages six through eight category. Jaxon Bell came in second and Sam Reed, third.
Even before the announcement, Reed was confident in placing, he said in an interview with The Progress. He participated in his rainbow-colored hat. The hat was in high demand as Reed shared the accessory with friends. He got the hat at the parade.
“When I saw it, I just wanted it,” Reed stated.
The police, positioned near the Expo II Plaza, experienced a large crowd, according to Sergeant Daniel Podliski of Clearfield Borough Police Department.
Officers were handing out stickers and little bags with child identification information, Podliski noted.
They were quickly running out of supplies. The coloring books were gone by around 10:50 a.m.
Although some of the smaller fair-goers may have at first hedged at approaching, Podliski noted the prospect of a sticker helped some overcome their shyness.
“You ask them if they want stickers, they come right over,” Podliski said.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources were back with their Smokey Bear balloon. The towering structure can be found in the Expo II Plaza.
In a previous interview with The Progress, Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom stated the bear’s return was due, in large part, to its popularity at the 2019 fair.
The department distributed coloring pages along with information about trails. They also had papers on invasive species, particularly insects.
The gypsy moth has been an ongoing issue for the state of Pennsylvania. The infestation was bad this past year, and according to Forester Rick Conrad, the population is anticipated to be high next year. According to the DCNR’s website, the invasive species has been a primary cause of tree deaths since the 1970s.
Other fair special admission days include Senior Citizen Day, which includes free admission for ages 65 and over this upcoming Thursday, and Military Day on Friday.