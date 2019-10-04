An explosion rattled downtown Clearfield on Friday morning after what is thought to be an explosion occurred at a house located on the 300-block of E. Market Street.
The explosion was heard by several businesses located near the property, including staff at The Progress. Shattered glass could be seen covering Market Street as a result of the explosion.
The incident was reported to Clearfield County Emergency Management at 9:47 a.m. Firefighters from six departments fought the two-alarm fire that destroyed the house and caused extensive heat damage to houses on either side.
At Progress press time on Friday, no injuries were reported.
The State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire along with Clearfield Fire Dept. Chief Todd Kling.
Additional information was not yet available on Friday.
According to Clearfield 911 Spokesman Jeremy Ruffner, volunteer firefighters from the following departments responded to the blaze: Clearfield Station 1, Hyde Station 6, Lawrence Towndship Station 5, Glen Richey Station 7, Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8, and Houtzdale.
Community Vol Fire Dept. of Mahaffey as well as Madera transferred to Hyde, DuBois City transferred to Lawrence Township, Sykesville transferred to Curwensville.
Also assisting on scene was Clearfield EMS, Clearfield Borough Police, Lawrence Township Police, various Fire Police, Penelec, UGI Gas, Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott, and Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack.
The Salvation Army Canteen was on scene to provide drinks and snacks to emergency responders.
The fire box was placed available around 2 p.m., meaning most fire apparatus had cleared the scene by that time.