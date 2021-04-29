EUGENE SHARPLESS
OSCEOLA MILLS –Eugene Sharpless, 84, of Osceola Mills died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home. Born July 6, 1936 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Albert and Christine (Phillips) Sharpless. He married Anna M. Franek on Jan. 21, 1987 in Winchester, Va. She survives at home.
He was of the Christian Faith.
Eugene was a Korean War Veteran and a retired Coal Miner for K & J Coal Co.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorri Reams.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Susan Hutchinson and her husband John of Austin, Texas; three step-sons, Kevin Collins and his wife Bonnie, Mark Collins and his companion Mic Fahr and Jason Collins; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no viewing or funeral services. Burial will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Brisbin.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
