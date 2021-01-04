If you are tired of holiday leftovers, then turn them into a new dish.
Today I am sharing a recipe to use up turkey or chicken from a previous meal. If you don’t have leftover turkey or chicken, you can also cook some poultry and then cut it into bite-sized pieces or shred it.
We like soup for meals during the cold weather months. I also enjoy making soup because I can cook a large quantity. This allows me to get several days worth of meals out of my efforts and if for some reason the soup isn’t polished off, servings can be frozen to pull out on some evening when everyone is starving and no one wants to cook.
Several years ago, one weekend morning my grandchildren were coming over for lunch. Because they loved the chicken noodle soup that comes in a red and white can, asking for it nearly every time they visited, I thought I would surprise them and make them some homemade chicken noodle soup.
They were all very quiet while sitting around the table with their bowls of soup. Suddenly the oldest one spoke up, “Grammie are you out of chicken noodle soup?” she asked. I told them they had chicken noodle soup in their bowls. “No,” she said, “I mean the real kind of chicken noodle soup.”
My husband has never forgotten that and reminds me of it every time I make chicken noodle soup, either from scratch or a can.
Creamy Parmesan Chicken Soup is basically a chicken noodle soup that is elevated by the addition of Parmesan cheese, milk and a small amount of cream. The dairy ingredients do something magical to this soup. If you grate your own Parmesan cheese, throw the rind into the pot when you add the chicken broth. It will enhance and deepen the flavor.
Do give this a try though. I think your chicken noodle soup lovers will enjoy this. One tip — if you are not going to consume all of the soup in one sitting you may want to cook the pasta and store it separately so the pasta doesn’t become mushy by soaking up all the liquid in the soup. If that happens, the soup will still taste delicious but it will have a consistency more like a casserole than a soup.
Creamy Parmesan Chicken Soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped
3 stalks of celery, diced small
3 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
6-8 cups chicken broth or water and a corresponding amount of chicken bouillon cubes (Note: if you are using bouillon cubes, you may wish to omit the teaspoon of salt)
4 large carrots, peeled and sliced approximately 1/2-inch thick
1-2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups of small-shaped pasta such as ditalini, shells or elbow macaroni
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup whipping cream
4 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
2-3 cups shredded, cooked chicken or turkey
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Parsley for garnish, if desired
Cook the pasta according to package directions, shaving approximately 2-3 minutes off the cooking time. The pasta should be just barely tender. Drain the pasta and set aside.
Melt the butter in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Add the oil, onion, celery and cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds longer. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetable mixture and cook for one minute longer, stirring constantly. Add the carrots, chicken broth or water and bouillon cubes, bay leaf, paprika and salt. Stir well to incorporate any flour that is stuck to the bottom of the pan.
Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer. Cook uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until the carrots are tender. Stir the mixture occasionally. Add the milk and continue to simmer. Reduce the heat to the lowest setting and stir in the cheese and cream. Stir to melt the cheese.
Add the chicken, cooked pasta, rosemary and black pepper and stir to combine. Taste and season if needed, depending on the salt levels in the cheese and broth. Allow the soup to stand approximately 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Remove the bay leaf before serving. Garnish servings of soup with extra Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.