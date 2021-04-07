Clearfield County Commissioners heard details about the upcoming electronics and household hazardous waste collection even planned later this month.
Solid Waste Authority Director Jodi Brennan provided information about the annual spring event scheduled for Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is located near the Clearfield County Jail on 21st Street, Clearfield.
Registration is currently live with times available every five minutes. Appointments can be made by calling 866-815-0016 or visiting the website, www.ecsr.net, clicking on the Saturday events and scrolling to the April 24, Clearfield County date to choose a time for curbside drop off. Brennan said the company who is conducting the event will double book and some triple book appointments so residents can often get their first choice of time.
Electronics items to be accepted include televisions, monitors, computer towers and components such as keyboards, mice and speakers, printers, copiers, FAX machines, scanners, audio, stereo and video equipment, DVD and VCR players, telephones and answering machines and any electronics with a circuit board, card or cord.
Household hazardous waste that can be collected includes oil-based paint and stain, paint thinners, household cleaners, degreasers, car care products, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders, florescent lamps, batteries and antifreeze.
“Unfortunately there is a fee but Clearfield County has no other outlet for recycling services on a regular basis,” Brennan said, adding, “We are encouraging everyone to sign up early and take advantage of the opportunity.”
There will be a cost per pound. Televisions, monitors, computer towers and peripherals are 60 cents per pound. All other electronic waste is 40 cents per pound. Household hazardous waste is $1 per pound. Universal waste such as fluorescent bulbs and batteries is 75 cents per pound. Paint is 63 cents per pound and propane tanks are $4 each. Payment is due when the items are delivered at the event.
The company does not accept explosives, fire extinguishers, radioactive material, elemental mercury and mercury-containing devices, ammunition, tires, medical waste, syringes, smoke detectors, large appliances and compressed gas.