WOODLAND — An elderly Woodland woman is displaced from her two-story home after a fire broke out in her kitchen early Sunday morning.
About 40 volunteer firefighters from eight Clearfield County fire companies responded to 44 Dale Rd. in Woodland, Bradford Township at 10:51 a.m. and remained on scene about two hours.
According to BJW Deputy Chief Don Maines, the fire started in the kitchen and then extended to the second floor. The kitchen area sustained smoke and fire damage, with smoke damage to the entire remainder fo the structure.
The owner, Ada Lumadue, was at home with a caregiver when the fire broke out. Maines said the caregiver assisted Lumadue in escaping from the residence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by BJW Vo. Fire Co. and a state police fire marshal.
The home was insured. Lumadue will be staying with family, Maines said.
BJW was assisted on scene by volunteer firefighters from Clearfield Borough, Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton, Morris Township, Grassflat, Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, and Philipsburg (Hope) Fire Dept. Clearfield EMS was also on scene.