DRIFTING — Dining tables and entertainment will return for this year’s Cooper Picnic, held by St. Severin Church of Drifting.
The 146th annual event, set for Monday, Sept. 6, features barbecued chicken or ham with mashed potato and gravy, noodles, green beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls and dessert. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. The adult dinner costs $14 and a dinner for those age 12 and younger is $7.
The format will be eat-in or take-out. Last year, due to the pandemic, the dinner was strictly drive-through, according to volunteer Cindy Gormont. “You drove through, got your dinner and went home,” she said.
Although the meal will be in a take-out fashion, not served as it was in the past, people can sit down at tables at the venue before digging into their meals this year.
“I think it’s nice for people to be able to go in, sit down, eat their dinner and not have to sit somewhere on a chair and hold it on their lap,” Gormont stated.
There will be games of chance, a Chinese auction, an ice cream booth, hayrides and more. There will also be a sandwich stand which will have hotdogs, hamburgers, soda and other items.
The Moore Brothers will be playing from 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.
The annual event began when members of St. Severin Church packed up their horses and buggies and went to the church for a picnic back in the 1870s. The picnic is located five miles north of Interstate 80 exit 133 on state Route 53.