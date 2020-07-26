REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois woman and Reynoldsville man were charged by DuBois-based state police recently after they allegedly broke into a Reynoldsville home and then terrorizing its occupants.
According to the police report and court records, on July 19 around 12:15 p.m. at the 1100-block of Grant Street Ext. in Reynoldsville, Jeremy Appleton, 30, of Reynoldsville and Andrea Roton, 36, of DuBois, allegedly entered the residence without force because Roton thought the people who lived there were at the DuBois Regional Airport.
After entering the home, Roton attempted to restrain a 17-year-old female with a bra prior to the teen escaping the residence. Roton and Appleton allegedly rummaged through the kitchen and stole an unknown amount of prescription drugs.
Roton eventually exited the residence and allegedly assaulted a male victim also living in the home, threatening to shoot him and his family.
Appleton fled the scene in a motorized vehicle as state police troopers were arriving on scene. Troopers took Appleton into custody a short distance later and he will be facing additional charges pending toxicology results.
Roton re-entered the residence after all of the victims exited and remained inside, refusing to leave the residence after PSP arrival. Troopers were able to enter the residence via a window and take Roton into custody.
Both Roton and Appleton were remanded to the Jefferson County Jail to await court.
There were six victims at the house when the incident occurred. The victims ranged in age of 17 through 46, and they were all of Reynoldsville.
Roton is facing charges of burglary, terroristic threats and criminal trespass, all felonies; theft by unlawful taking, unlawful restraint, both misdemeanors; and two counts of harassment.
Appleton is facing charges of burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies; and two counts of DUI of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Roton and Appleton were arraigned in front of District Judge David B. Inzana, who set bail at $25,000 monetary for each defendant. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled July 31 in front of Inzana.