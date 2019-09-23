Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of Sept. 23. Shaw identified the fugitive as Michael Allen Wells, 36, of Main Street, DuBois.
Shaw stated that Wells is wanted for failure to appear at Sentencing Court held on June 21, at which time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On May 20, 2018, Trooper Ian MacTavish of the DuBois-based State Police filed a Criminal Complaint charging Wells with possession of firearm with altered or obliterated manufacturer’s number, F2; possession of a small amount of marijuana, M; use/possession of drug paraphernalia, M.
An affidavit of probable cause states police received a report of a stolen handgun. Following an investigation, it was believed that the handgun was in the possession of Wells at a local residence.
Following consent to search the residence, police located a handgun with an obliterated serial number in a dresser in the bedroom that Wells had been staying in. On top of the dresser, police also located a wallet containing the photo identification of Wells, a small amount of marijuana, and multiple plastic baggies. Upon interviewing Wells, he related that he had recently purchased the handgun from another individual.
On May 25, 2018, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On June 21, 2019, Wells failed to appear for sentencing court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Wells’ location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”