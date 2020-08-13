HOUTZDALE — At St. Barbara’s Polish National Catholic Church on state Route 153 just outside of Houtzdale Borough, a core group of about a dozen women — and a few men — gather once a week all year long to make homemade potato and cheese pierogi.
A well-known Slavic food, traditional pierogi can be described as a dumpling of sorts — dough wrapped around a savory filling that is most commonly made of mashed potatoes and cheese.
The group makes thousands of pierogies every year as a way to raise money for the church, with the majority being made for two of its major fundraisers. One is the Harvest Fest held at DelGrosso Amusement Park in Tipton where the church sells about 10,000 pierogies in two days, or at the church’s annual Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival where they typically sell more than 5,000 pierogies in a few hours.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Harvest Fest at Delgrosso’s was canceled. Church members then questioned whether they should move forward with their own annual festival held every year in August. The festival has been held every year since 1973.
“Financially, we didn’t have a choice,” said parishioner Crissy Lidgett of Morann. Lidgett is one of the core group of members who faithfully make the pierogies or volunteer time for two weeks to prepare food for the festival.
“With Harvest Fest closing, that took out a big fundraiser that we rely on to keep the church going,” Lidgett explained. “We felt that we could do it safely.”
After carefully studying COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, the committee decided to move forward with this year’s festival that will be held Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Barbara’s Church grounds.
“We spread out the tables inside the social hall to allow for social distancing,” Lidgett said. “We also are requiring face masks and we have hand sanitizing stations everywhere.”
The festival features its famous Polish Platter consisting of homemade pierogi, haluszki, golubki (stuffed cabbage), kielbasa and sauerkraut, and more.
An American grill with hamburgers and hotdogs is also available for those who don’t like traditional Polish fare.
In addition to the hot meal, the festival also sells its pierogies by the dozen, either already cooked or frozen, as well as quarts of cold golubki and haluszki that can be taken home to be cooked.
Around 20 vendors will also be at the festival, a large basket raffle, a bar with adult beverages and rip-off tickets. Lidgett stressed that there are no bar stools at the bar area itself, and social distancing will be enforced.