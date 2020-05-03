PHILIPSBURG — Three people and six pets are displaced and a business is damaged after about 60 firefighters battled a fire at 112 E. Pine St. in the borough on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were on scene for about three hours after being dispatched at 2:16 p.m. for a fire at Brown Dog Catering. The structure and business are owned by William and Kristin Deboer.
Joseph and Kristin Woods and their daughter, who were living in a second floor apartment with two dogs, two cats and two hamsters, were displaced and are being assisted with housing by the Red Cross.
According to Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. Chief Jeff Harris, the structure fire is under investigation by the fire company and Lewistown-based state police Fire Marshal Trooper Griffin. The cause is undetermined and a damage estimate is not available.
Harris said the business was located in the first floor of the building and sustained fire, smoke and water damage. The apartment sustained water and and smoke damage. The structure was insured.
Emergency responders at the scene included members of Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police, Chester Hill Hose Co., BJW, Morris Township, Columbia of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Bellefonte, Alpha of State College, Mountain Top of Sandy Ridge, Port Matilda, and Moshannon Valley EMS.