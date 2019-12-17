Downed lines close U.S. Route 322 in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed both lanes of U.S. Route 322 on Tuesday between Bigler at the Allport Cutoff at the Nittany Minit Mart and the Route 53 intersection in Philipsburg at Sheetz.
The closure is due to downed utility lines and broken utility poles near Irwin Drive in Philipsburg. PennDOT expected the closure to be in place through 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Drivers had to use alternate routes, which caused traffic delays between Bigler and Philipsburg.
According to officials at Philipsburg/Hope Vol. Fire Co. in Philipsburg, emergency responders cleared the scene Tuesday morning. PennDOT and Flagger Force personnel handled the traffic control assignment.
All thru traffic was closed before all power was restored.
Information has not yet been released as to what caused the poles to break and the wires to come down.