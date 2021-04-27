DORIS M. SCOTT
Doris M. Scott, 86, was welcomed into her heavenly home on April 20, 2021, and was greeted by her husband, John Scott, and their beloved savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born on March 17, 1935, in RD West Decatur, a daughter of the late Marie (Yarger) Mease Renwick and Roy E.“Sandy” Mease. She was big sister to Melvin Mease and the late Emily Shaw.
She graduated from the former Philipsburg High School in 1953.
Happily married for over 63 years to the late John Scott from New Liberty. Doris moved to Niagara Falls, N.Y. and North Tonawanda, N.Y. after John was discharged from the Navy after the Korean war. They raised their three children in New York state.
The Scotts moved back home to Clearfield in 1995 to care for their elderly parents and enjoy family and retirement life. They were active parishioners in the Clearfield Alliance Church where Doris was a member of the choir and woman’s league that planned yearly Thanksgiving and funeral dinners for the community. Doris also participated in Clearfield hospice services organization and member of the OWLS (Older Wiser Loving Seniors) club.
She held various positions during her working career; including: stenographer/ bookkeeper for Hooker Chemical; retail associate; school bus driver; babysitter and homemaker.
She is survived by three children, Lori Modrzynski and her husband, John, Renee Tang and her husband, Walter, and Nathan Scott and his wife, Vicki; and two grandsons, Colin Modrzynski and Sam Tang.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Interment was in Mock’s Hill Cemetery, West Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clearfield Alliance Church, 45 Alliance Road, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.