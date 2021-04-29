DONNA H. HUGHES
LEWISTOWN -A memorial service in loving memory of Donna H. Hughes, 84, of Lewistown, who passed away on Nov. 24, 2020 will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 8, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Third Street, Lewistown, with the Rev. Randy Hughes and the Rev. Karen McCachren to officiate.
There will be a time of visitation with family and friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Private interment will take place in Centre United Methodist Church Cemetery in Osceola Mills on Sunday May 9, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, Lewistown.