DuBOIS — The 2019 Champions of the Pennsylvania Wilds Award recipients were recognized at the DuBois Country Club Thursday evening.
Several of those who were recognized were from the Clearfield region.
Each year, people, businesses, organizations and events in the PA Wilds area are recognized for helping to grow and develop outdoor recreation, economy and nature tourism, marrying economic development and conservation goals.
The PA Wilds Annual Dinner and Awards banquet began with introductions by Pa Wilds Center board officers Sam MacDonald and Shane Oschman.
“These awards are an awesome example of what the PA Wilds is, and what it can be,” MacDonald said.
Stewardship AwardVisit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones introduced the winner of the “Individual Conservation Stewardship Award,” Patrick Domico, coordinator of the Squirrel Tails for Trout organization.
Domico’s fundraiser, which stocks trout in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, was created for people to enjoy fishing in the PA Wilds. The 44th Kid’s Fishing Derby was also celebrated in April.
Greatest Places AwardDr. Jeffrey Rice accepted the “Greatest Places Award” for The Depot at Doolittle’s located in DuBois. The award was “very unexpected and humbling,” he said.
Rice said he loves what the PA Wilds stands for, and believes very much in helping to bring tourism to the area. He also thanked township and city officials, as well as all of his employees and customers.
“This year, over 20,000 people have visited the exhibit, many from out of town,” he said of the dinosaur exhibit.
Guest speaker Katharine Ferguson, associate director of the Aspen Institute Community Strategies Group and director of CSG’s Regional and Rural Development Initiatves, spoke to the crowd about the past, present and future of rural development hubs and strengthening America’s rural innovation infastructure.
“It’s an honor to be here in the PA Wilds and get a glimpse of this beautiful green gem through all of you,” she said.
For more information on the award recipients, visit www.pawildscenter.org/awards.