A Dollar General employee from the Clearfield Mall store is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation with a customer that occurred Tuesday evening.
Ronald Goodrow, 29, of Woodland, is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, as well as a summary harassment charge.
According to Lawrence Township Police, officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of Dollar General, 1800 Daisy St. Ext. in Clearfield around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The 49-year-old female victim of Unityville identified Goodrow as a store cashier who had left the scene.
As officers were speaking to the victim, Goodrow returned — but refused to speak with officers. Goodrow then re-entered the Clearfield Mall building after being told by police to stop, and began resisting officers.
The victim told police that she and Goodrow got into an altercation regarding a sale at the store. Goodrow allegedly followed her out of the store and began yelling at her and “chest-bumping” her.
The victim then pulled out her cell phone to record the incident when Goodrow allegedly took her phone and said he was going to smash it. He then smacked the phone into the victim’s chest before fleeing the scene.
As Goodrow as being searched by police, he began resisting again. After being put into the back of the patrol car, Goodrow became unconscious and was removed from the vehicle and placed in the recovery position behind the vehicle while EMS was responding to the scene.
Officers administered multiple sternum rubs which returned Goodrow to consciousness. Goodrow was then medically cleared by EMS.
Goodrow was arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass on Tuesday and was released on $20,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on April 14.